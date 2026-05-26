Noonmati police recover hired excavator from Nagaland after owner alleges non-payment, non-return by lessee

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Noonmati Police Station recovered and seized an XCMG excavator machine from Tuli in Nagaland in connection with an alleged case of non-payment and failure to return hired equipment.

According to the complaint, the owner had rented out the excavator in 2025 to Deep Jyoti Basumatary, a resident of Haluating in Sivasagar district, at a monthly charge of Rs 2.20 lakh.

The complainant alleged that the accused defaulted on payments for five months and neither cleared the outstanding dues nor returned the machine despite repeated requests.

Following the complaint and subsequent investigation, police traced and recovered the excavator from Nagaland. Legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the case.

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