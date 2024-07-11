North East zonal conference of Ministry of I&B begins in Guwahati

Guwahati: The North East Zonal Conference commenced in Guwahati with the participation of all the media directorates under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in the North East region. Over the course of three days, various aspects of communication and publicity activities, as well as financial and administrative matters, will be reviewed by K Satish Nambudiripad, the Director General of the North East Zone. Addressing the inaugural session Nambudiripad said that this conference will provide a platform for exchange of ideas and mutual understanding which will ensure smooth functioning of various field units of NE zone, stated a press release.

