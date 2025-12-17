Northeast Crafts Feature at Chiang Mai Design Week in Thailand

GUWAHATI: The handloom and handicraft traditions of Northeast India were showcased at Chiang Mai Design Week 2025 from December 6 to 14, marking the first time artisans from all eight northeastern states participated together on an international platform. The participation was facilitated by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation through the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and the North Eastern Council.

Artisans from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Mizoram presented a wide range of handwoven textiles, bamboo and cane crafts, pottery, bead jewellery and woodcraft, reflecting both traditional knowledge and contemporary design. The event enabled cultural exchange with indigenous Lanna crafts of Northern Thailand and provided opportunities for interaction with international buyers, enhancing global visibility and market access for Northeast Indian crafts, stated a press release.

