Arunachal Pradesh Crafts make International Debut at Chiang Mai Design Week

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a first for the state, the handloom and handicraft traditions of Arunachal Pradesh are being showcased on an international design platform at the Chiang Mai Design Week in Thailand, marking a landmark moment for the state's cultural and creative sector.

The participation has been facilitated by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) under the Union Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the North Eastern Council (NEC), an official communiqué said here.

Chiang Mai Design Week is regarded as one of Southeast Asia's leading celebrations of craft, design and cultural heritage.

Arunachal Pradesh is being represented by accomplished artisans whose works reflect traditional knowledge adapted into contemporary expressions.

National award-winning artisan John Paleng is exhibiting intricately crafted handmade bead jewellery featuring fine detailing, symbolic motifs and a strong tribal identity. Amma Bagbi is showcasing vibrant handmade crochet creations inspired by natural forms and traditional aesthetics, while Taba Yall Nabam is presenting handcrafted textiles that highlight the state's refined weaving traditions.

Interactions with Thai artisans, designers and cultural practitioners revealed striking similarities between the craft traditions of Arunachal Pradesh and the indigenous Lanna crafts of northern Thailand.

Shared elements such as the use of natural materials, symbolic motifs, handwoven textiles, beadwork traditions and community-based artisanal practices resonated strongly with Thai audiences, fostering an organic cultural dialogue rooted in shared heritage and geography.

The debut participation has drawn considerable interest from international visitors, designers and buyers, opening new avenues for cultural exchange, design collaboration and market engagement.

Officials said Arunachal Pradesh's presence at the Chiang Mai Design Week not only marks a historic milestone but also underscores the growing global recognition of Northeast India as a region rich in craftsmanship, living traditions and contemporary creative relevance.

