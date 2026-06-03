Guwahati

Northeast Frontier Railway announces extended and one-way special trains for peak summer travel

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has extended and introduced special train services to manage increased passenger traffic during the summer rush.
Northeast Frontier Railway
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GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has extended and introduced special train services to manage increased passenger traffic during the summer rush. Train services of Dibrugarh–Kolkata (05932/05931) and Bhagalpur–Katihar (03407/03408) have been extended for additional trips in both directions. The Dibrugarh–Kolkata special will run from June 6 to July 25, while the return service will operate from June 8 to July 27 with existing schedules. The Bhagalpur–Katihar special will continue operations until June 4 in both directions with three additional trips as per the existing timetable. Additionally, one-way special trains will be operated on June 4 from Guwahati to Tirupati (05630) and Rangapara North to Vijayawada (05862) for a single trip each, a press release said.

 Also Read: NFR’s Tinsukia Division Completes 10.61 km Track Renewal, Boosting Safety on Moranhat–Dibrugarh Section

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