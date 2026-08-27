Northeast Frontier Railway Cancels and Reschedules Trains

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced changes to train services amid ongoing restoration work near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2. Train operations on the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures.

Train No. 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar) Express, scheduled to commence its journey on August 27, was cancelled, while Train No. 15616 (Silchar–Guwahati) Express, scheduled for August 28, was also cancelled.

Train No. 15650 (Narangi–Agartala) Express was rescheduled to depart Narangi at 6.30 pm on August 27. Train No. 14619 (Agartala–Firozpur Cantt) Express was rescheduled to depart Agartala at 7 pm, while Train No. 15608 (Silchar–Thiruvananthapuram Central) Express was rescheduled to depart Silchar at 10.10 pm on the same day.

Train No. 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru–Agartala) Humsafar Express, commencing its journey on August 25, was to be regulated en route, a press release said.

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