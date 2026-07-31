Northeast Frontier Railway Cancels, Diverts and Short-Terminates Trains

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) announced further cancellations, diversions and short termination of several train services following heavy rainfall and flooding at Simaluguri and adjoining areas in Sivasagar district.

Rajdhani, Avadh Assam, Kamrup and Vivek Express trains scheduled between July 31 and August 2 were diverted via the Dibrugarh–North Lakhimpur–Rangiya route. The Guwahati–Dibrugarh and Dibrugarh–Guwahati Nagaland Express services were short-terminated and short-originated at Mariani on specified dates, with services between Mariani and Dibrugarh remaining cancelled.

NFR also cancelled several passenger, DEMU and Intercity Express services, including the Guwahati–Ledo Intercity, Rangiya–New Tinsukia Intercity, Tinsukia–Lumding DEMU and Simaluguri–Dibrugarh Passenger trains between July 31 and August 2.

The railway said engineering teams were working round the clock under senior officials to restore normal train services in the flood-affected section at the earliest while ensuring passenger safety, a press release said.

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