Northeast Frontier Railway Cancels, Reschedules Guwahati–Silchar Trains

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) cancelled two trains and rescheduled two others amid ongoing restoration work near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2. Train No. 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar Express), scheduled to commence its journey on August 25, and Train No. 15616 (Silchar–Guwahati Express), scheduled for August 26, were cancelled. Train No. 15650 (Narangi–Agartala Express), commencing its journey on August 25, was rescheduled to depart Narangi at 6.30 pm. Train No. 15628 (Silchar–Coimbatore Express), also commencing on August 25, was rescheduled to depart Silchar at 10.10 pm. Train No. 15625 (Deoghar–Agartala Express), commencing its journey on August 24, was to be regulated en route. Train operations over the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures, a press release said.

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