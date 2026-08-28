Northeast Frontier Railway Cancels, Reschedules Trains Amid Track Restoration

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) cancelled and rescheduled several train services as restoration work continued near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2.

Train No. 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar) Express, scheduled to commence its journey on August 28, and Train No. 15616 (Silchar–Guwahati) Express, scheduled for August 29, were cancelled.

Train No. 15650 (Narangi–Agartala) Express, scheduled to commence its journey on August 28, was rescheduled to depart Narangi at 18:30 hours.

Train No. 20507 (Sairang–Anand Vihar Terminal) Express, scheduled for August 28, was rescheduled to depart Sairang at 20:10 hours.

Train operations over the Lumding–Badarpur Hill section continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures in place, a press release said.

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