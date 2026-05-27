Northeast Frontier Railway Extends Summer Special Trains to Tackle Holiday Rush

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) extended the services of the Secunderabad-Naharlagun weekly summer special train for five additional trips in both directions to manage increased passenger demand during the summer season.

Train No. 07046 will run from May 29 to June 26, while Train No. 07047 will operate from June 1 to June 29 with the existing schedule, timings and stoppages. NFR also introduced a daily unreserved summer special service between Bhagalpur and Katihar from May 27 to June 1. Train No. 03407 will depart from Bhagalpur at 7 am and reach Katihar at 1 pm, while Train No. 03408 will leave Katihar at 2.10 pm and arrive at Bhagalpur at 8.20 pm. Railway officials said the additional services would help ease passenger rush, a press release said.

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