Northeast Frontier Railway Felicitates 35 Swachhata Doots in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) felicitated 35 Swachhata Doots at its headquarters in Maligaon on October 13 as part of Swachhata Pakhwada 2026, recognising their efforts to promote cleanliness and hygiene.

Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer Uttam Prakash led the programme and distributed cloth bags among the Swachhata Doots to encourage the use of reusable alternatives to polythene bags and reduce plastic waste. He also urged them to take care of their health and well-being during working hours.

Several senior NFR officials attended the programme, including Chief Workshop Engineer Parth Pratim Roy and Chief Rolling Stock Engineers S. C. Prasad and Bhaben Nath.

NFR is organising various activities during Swachhata Pakhwada to promote cleanliness, environmental awareness and responsible waste management across railway premises, a press release said.

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