NFR GM reviews safety, infrastructure and staff training in Alipurduar Division

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava conducted a safety inspection of Alipurduar Division on October 7 to review operational safety, maintenance infrastructure and staff training facilities.

Accompanied by Alipurduar Divisional Railway Manager Devendra Singh and senior officials, Shrivastava conducted a window trailing inspection from New Bongaigaon to Alipurduar Junction, examining railway tracks, bridges, overhead electrical installations and other assets at Alipurduar Junction, a press release said.

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