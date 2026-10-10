Guwahati

NFR GM reviews safety, infrastructure and staff training in Alipurduar Division

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inspects Alipurduar Division to review railway safety, infrastructure maintenance and staff training facilities.
NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava
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GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava conducted a safety inspection of Alipurduar Division on October 7 to review operational safety, maintenance infrastructure and staff training facilities.

Accompanied by Alipurduar Divisional Railway Manager Devendra Singh and senior officials, Shrivastava conducted a window trailing inspection from New Bongaigaon to Alipurduar Junction, examining railway tracks, bridges, overhead electrical installations and other assets at Alipurduar Junction, a press release said.

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NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava
safety inspection
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