Northeast Frontier Railway Freight Loading Rises 27.7% in October

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recorded freight loading of 1.064 million tonnes in October 2026, a 27.7% increase from 0.833 million tonnes in the same month last year. Cumulative loading from April to October reached 7.290 million tonnes, up 14.1% from 6.390 million tonnes in the corresponding period of 2025.

October's growth was driven by higher loading of coal, which rose 160% to 0.013 million tonnes, and dolomite, which increased 61.3% to 0.258 million tonnes. Foodgrain loading surged 350% to 0.054 million tonnes, while miscellaneous commodities, including fruits, vegetables and timber, rose 221.1% to 0.061 million tonnes. Fertiliser and cement loading increased by 120% and 40%, respectively. During April-October, cement loading grew 148.1% to 0.903 million tonnes, while dolomite loading rose 40% to 1.687 million tonnes. Miscellaneous commodity loading increased 106% to 0.274 million tonnes. Coal and container loading also recorded growth of 16.5% and 10.3%, respectively.

Freight movement, measured in net tonne-kilometres, increased 47.7% in October to around 754 million, compared with 511 million in the same month last year, a press release said.