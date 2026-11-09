NFR records 12.27% rise in freight unloading in October

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recorded a 12.27 per cent increase in freight unloading in October 2026, handling 1,162 rakes compared with 1,035 in the corresponding month last year.

The unloaded commodities included food grains, edible oil, fertilisers, sugar, salt, petroleum products, coal and cement, catering to household, agricultural and industrial requirements.

Assam accounted for the highest volume in the Northeast, with 647 rakes unloaded during the month. The figures for other states were Tripura 81, Manipur 29, Nagaland 17, Mizoram 11, Arunachal Pradesh 10 and Meghalaya one. NFR also unloaded 205 rakes in West Bengal and 161 in Bihar within its jurisdiction. The railway said the freight movement supported regional supply chains, trade and industrial activities, a press release said.

Also Read: Guwahati: GST Intelligence Uncovers Major Tax Evasion in Multi-Day Raids