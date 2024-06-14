Northeast Frontier Railway GM opens retiring rooms at Guwahati Railway Station

GUWAHATI: In continuation of its endeavour to provide modern amenities with better comfort and facilities to passengers, Northeast Frontier Railway has renovated 12 retiring rooms at Guwahati Railway tation. The newly renovated retiring rooms were inaugurated on June 12, 2024, by the General Manager of NF Railway, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, in the presence of other senior railway officials.

The renovated retirement rooms consist of 12 fully air-conditioned rooms with well-designed interiors, wall paintings, and fully furnished attached washrooms. The interiors of the retiring rooms were given a facelift to sport a swanky look as part of the renovation work. M/s Café-De-Woodland has been awarded for the maintenance and operation of the retiring rooms for a period of three years.

The charges for the renovated retiring rooms are Rs. 1500 per day (excluding taxes). The retiring rooms offer various modern amenities, including food and beverage options, an emergency doctor on call, laundry service, free Wi-Fi, an RO water dispenser, and travel packages with taxi or car rental services.

Passengers travelling from different parts can stay here with comfort. Passengers who want to stay in these accommodation rooms can easily book through by calling +91 6003497117 or across the retiring room reception counter available at Guwahati Railway Station platform No. 1 towards the Panbazar flyover in the west direction, a press release said.

