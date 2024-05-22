NF Railway achieving ‘Go-Green’ Mission generating 6747 KW of solar power

Guwahati: NF Railway, in line with the policy of Indian Railways, is steadily progressing to achieve the target of net zero carbon emissions by the year 2030. In an endeavour to further minimise the dependence on fossil fuels, the Northeast Frontier Railway is adopting various steps to generate more and more green energy by installing oof-top solar power plants in service buildings and other installations spreading across the zone.

Under the 'Go-Green' mission, 146 stations and other service buildings under N.F. Railway have already been fitted with solar roof top panels, generating 6747 Kilowatt Peak (KWp) until April 2024, which in turn will save 47.05 lakh units of power. The service buildings and other installations in the states of Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland are on the list of those of those contributing towards solar power generation with roof-top panels. Division-wise, Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya, Lumding, and Tinsukia are generating 657 KWp, 426 KWp, 925 KWp, 1035 KWp, and 207 KWp of solar power, respectively, for their day-to-day use. The headquarters complex of NFR at Guwahati is also contributing to the generation process with 1497 KWp. The two workshops at New Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh also have 1000 KW each of installed solar power plants.

During the recently completed financial year 2023-24, 18 stations and other service buildings in Assam, Tripura, and West Bengal have been fitted with solar rooftop panels generating 609 KWp. In the Alipurduar, Rangiya, and Lumding divisions, 20, 220, and 369 locations, respectively, have been fitted with solar roof-top power-generating panels. Major railway stations like Dhupguri and Falakata under the Alipurduar division, Agartala Sabroom under the Lumding division, and Dhalaibil, NizChatia, NizBorgang, Sorbhog, Patiladaha, Bijni, Dhupdhara, Rangjuli, and Singra under the Rangiya division were fitted with solar panels.

NFR is committed to maximising the use of solar energy to meet its energy requirements. This will help in meeting the day-to-day power needs of stations and other service buildings. Apart from being environmentally friendly, this leads to the savings of precious expenditures for the railways and foreign exchange of the country, a press release said.

