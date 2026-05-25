Northeast Frontier Railway GM Reviews Electrification, NJP Redevelopment Works

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava conducted a comprehensive inspection of ongoing electrification works in the Araria–Galgalia section and reviewed redevelopment activities at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) station on Thursday.

Accompanied by senior officials from NFR Headquarters and Katihar Division, Shrivastava reviewed the progress of electrification works aimed at improving operational efficiency and electric train operations. He also carried out a window trailing inspection to assess track conditions, signalling systems, bridges, level crossing gates and passenger amenities.

During the visit, he inaugurated a newly developed Boot Laundry facility at Rautara under Katihar Division and participated in a plantation drive. At New Jalpaiguri, he inspected redevelopment works under the World Class Station project and the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. He stressed timely completion of projects while maintaining quality, safety and operational standards, a press release said.

Also Read: NFR GM Conducts Comprehensive Safety Inspection from Katihar to New Jalpaiguri, Reviews Infrastructure, Staff Welfare and Green Initiatives