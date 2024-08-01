Northeast Frontier Railway installs dual gate phones at level crossings

Guwahati: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) installed Dual Gate Phones at Level crossing (LC) gates across its network in addition to the existing gate phones. This helps to reduce the failure duration of gate phones that often leads to operational problems. The initiative aims to significantly reduce punctuality losses and enhance safety measures. The introduction of dual gate phones facilitates seamless communication between gatemen and station masters, ensuring timely coordination. Out of 1447 level crossing gates in NFR, till date, 1030 gates have been provided with dual gate phones. Non-interlocked Level crossing gates have also been provided with voice recording facilities. This initiative underscores NFR’s commitment to improving railway efficiency and passenger safety.

40 LC gates in the Katihar division, 253 gates in Alipurduar division, 290 gates in Rangiya division, 163 gates in Lumding division, and 284 gates in Tinsukia division have already been provided with dual gate phones.

During the month of June 2024, 8 LC gates in Katihar division and 4 LC gates in Rangiya division have been provided with voice recording facilities, as stated in a press release.

