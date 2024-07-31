Northeast Frontier Railway pushes for usage of renewable energy through solar power plants

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in line with the policy of Indian Railways is steadily progressing to achieve the target of net zero carbon emission by the year 2030. In an endeavour to further minimize the dependence on fossil fuels, the NFR is adopting various steps to generate more and more green energy by installing Roof-Top Solar power plants in service buildings and other installations spreading across the zone. To meet the energy demand through renewable energy, NFR has generated 1.45 million unit of energy from renewable sources that results in saving Rs 97.9 lakh (approx) during April- June, 2024. For non-traction energy consumption, on account of improved power factor, rebate on timely payment etc., NFR has also saved Rs 66.7 lakh (approx) from April to June, 2024, stated a press release.

Under the "Go-Green" mission, solar rooftop panels installed at various stations and other service buildings under N.F. Railway has generated a cumulative of 6764 Kilo Watt Peak (kWp) power till June, 2024. The total solar rooftop panels in Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions have an installed capacity of 610 kWp, 381 kWp, 1066 kWp, 1020 kWp and 190 kWp of solar power respectively, for their use. The Headquarter complex of NFR and Guwahati sub-divisional unit has a combined installed capacity of 1497 kWp. The two workshops at New Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh have installed capacity of 1000 kWp each.

Under the jurisdiction of NFR, 24 stations and other field office buildings of Assam and Tripura have been fitted with solar rooftop panels which have generated 642 kWp during the period from April to June, 2024. Major railway stations like Udaipur of Lumding division and Bamunigaion, Azara, Gohpur, Barpeta Road, Dudhnoi and Krishnai etc. of Rangiya division were fitted with the solar panels.

Moreover, 2,100 number of BLDC fans that use brushless motors instead of standard induction motor have been installed across the zone during April - June, 2024 which has resulted into the savings of 32 Watt per ceiling fan. This results in savings of 67,200 Watt and 806 units (approx) of energy consumption. NFR plans to install solar plants on all feasible station buildings, service/office building, residential buildings and LC gates.

NFR is committed to maximise the use of solar energy for meeting its energy requirements. This will help in meeting day to day power needs of stations and other service buildings. Apart from being environment friendly, this leads to the savings of precious expenditure for the railways and foreign exchange of the country.

