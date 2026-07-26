Northeast Frontier Railway Intensifies Restoration Work in Tinsukia

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has intensified round-the-clock restoration work in flood-affected sections under the Tinsukia Division to restore normal train operations at the earliest.

NFR deployed more than 700 labourers along with heavy machinery, including Poclains and JCBs, across affected locations. Restoration work is underway between Simalguri and Lakwa, Simalguri and Namtiali, Amguri and Selenghat, and Simalguri and Sibsagar Town, where teams are strengthening railway formations and carrying out cess protection using ballast, boulders, sandbags, stone dust, bamboo piling and rails.

The railway said ballast rakes had been positioned at key sites, while unloading of boulders, stone dust and other materials was continuing to reinforce damaged sections and facilitate early reopening.

Senior officers of the Tinsukia Division are closely monitoring the restoration work to ensure effective coordination, timely deployment of resources and adherence to safety standards.

NFR said it remained committed to completing the restoration work at the earliest while ensuring the safety of railway infrastructure and passengers, a press release said.

Also Read: Flooded Tracks Force NFR to Suspend Simaluguri Services, Divert Major Long-Distance Trains