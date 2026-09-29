Northeast Frontier Railway intensifies Water Quality Monitoring

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) intensified water-quality monitoring across its stations and railway premises to ensure safe and hygienic drinking water for passengers and staff.

As part of the initiative, water samples were regularly collected from passenger-use points, including waiting halls, and subjected to physical, chemical and bacteriological examinations. The samples were tested for parameters including pH, turbidity, hardness, nitrate, iron, residual free chlorine, chloride, alkalinity, fluoride and calcium. NFR said the samples examined conformed to the prescribed limits, while bacteriological tests were also conducted to detect microbial contamination. The railway also carried out regular cleaning and disinfection of water storage tanks and inspected water coolers, pipelines, taps and other water-supply installations. Officials took corrective measures wherever deficiencies were detected, stated in a press release.

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