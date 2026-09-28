NFR Announces Additional Festive Special Trains to Boost Northeast Connectivity

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to continue existing special train services and operate additional special trains in view of the upcoming Puja, Diwali and Chhath festival season.

The special services will connect Secunderabad-Naharlagun, Santragachi-Naharlagun, Howrah-Lumding and Kolkata-New Jalpaiguri, providing additional travel options and strengthening connectivity across the Northeast, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana.

Train Nos. 07046/07047 Secunderabad-Naharlagun Special will operate for five additional trips in each direction from October 2 to November 2, while Train Nos. 08047/08048 Santragachi-Naharlagun Special will operate for nine additional trips in each direction from October 2 to November 28. Train Nos. 03005/03006 Howrah-Lumding Special will run for seven additional trips in each direction from October 16 to November 28, with stoppages at important stations including Bandel, Katwa, Jangipur Road, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri, Kamakhya and Hojai.

Train Nos. 03129/03130 Kolkata-New Jalpaiguri Special will operate for 14 additional trips in each direction from October 17 to November 30, with stoppages including Naihati, Nabadwip Dham, Azimganj, New Farakka, Barsoi and Kishanganj.

NFR said details of stoppages and timings were available on the IRCTC website and were also being notified through newspapers and its social media platforms. Passengers were advised to verify the details before undertaking their journey, a press release said.

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