Northeast Frontier Railway Introduces 8 Special Train Services for Chhath Festival Rush on Nov 10

GUWAHATI: To accommodate the surge of passengers during the Chhath festival, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will operate eight special train services on November 10, 2024. These trains will connect various destinations across the region, providing relief to travellers.

Details of special trains for November 10th, 2024: Train No. 05744 (Katihar - Chhapra) special will depart from Katihar at 16:00 hours to reach Chhapra at 00:20 hrs next day. Train No. 07541 (Katihar - Dauram Madhepura) special will depart from Katihar at 19:00 hrs to reach Dauram Madhepura at 22:00 hours next day. Train No. 07540 (Katihar - Manihari) special will depart from Katihar at 20:30 hrs to reach Manihari at 21:30 hrs. Train No. 05742 (New Jalpaiguri - Gomti Nagar) special will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 08:00 hrs to reach Gomti Nagar at 07:15 hrs the next day. Train No. 01666 (Agartala - Rani Kamalapati) special will depart from Agartala at 17:20 hrs to reach Rani Kamalapati at 16:35 hours on November 12th, 2024. Train No. 05831 (Rangapara North - Prayagraj) special will depart from Rangapara North at 09:00 hrs to reach Prayagraj at 12:40 hours on November 11th, 2024. Train No. 05672 (Anand Vihar Terminal - Guwahati) special departing from Anand Vihar Terminal at 23:45 hrs will reach Guwahati at 14:15 hours on November 10th 2024. Train No. 01066 (Agartala - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) special will depart from Agartala at 15:10 hrs to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 08:25 hours on November 13th 2024.

Extensive arrangements have been made at stations for the convenience of passengers. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is ensuring organized & smooth boarding arrangements for passengers into trains at stations. Main stations have designated waiting areas with public announcement systems, train display boards, seating areas, and CCTV cameras for passenger's convenience. For updated details and information, the passengers are requested to visit various social media platforms of NFR, stated a press release.

