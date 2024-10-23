Northeast Frontier Railway Powers Ahead with 64% Electrification Milestone

GUWAHATI: Indian Railways, in pursuit of becoming the world's largest "Green Railway," is expediently pushing ahead with the electrification of its remaining Broad-Gauge routes to achieve its ambition of net zero carbon emissions and 100% electrification.

To date, it has electrified 2,708.52 route kilometers, which has reached 64 percent of the total network of 4,260.52 route kilometers it owns.

So far, 1,524.71 route kilometres have been electrified in the eight northeastern states. These include 1,353.231 RKM in Assam, 2.81 RKM in Manipur, 9.58 RKM in Meghalaya, 6.00 RKM in Nagaland, and 151.59 RKM in Tripura.

The Northeast Frontier Railway has also electrified 318.869 RKM in Bihar and 864.94 RKM in West Bengal.

Electrification work is being undertaken in stages by Indian Railway Construction International Limited, Rail India Technical and Economic Service in association with the NFR/Construction team in various zone sectors.

This electrification shall greatly enhance train movement in the Northeast Frontier Railway, raise the eastern belt of the Northeastern Railway, and ensure an eco-friendly, faster, and more energy-efficient mode of transport without lowering the bar on sustainability. It will decrease pollution and reduce dependence on imported crude oil, saving foreign currency so precious to our nation.

It will also smoothen the traffic and enable higher train speeds due to reduced switching between power sources, which otherwise causes delays in services.

This was stated by Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of NF Railway, in a media release on Tuesday.