Northeast Frontier Railway introduces Digital Training Tools for Loco Pilots

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) introduced interactive digital technologies at crew lobbies across Katihar Division to strengthen operational safety and modernise the training of Loco Pilots.

The division installed interactive touch panels in all crew lobbies to support learning, counselling and access to operational information. It also introduced interactive quizzes and a physical working model of the Automatic Signalling System to improve practical understanding of signalling.

NFR further launched interactive day and night route videography to enhance route familiarisation and introduced a podcast series on railway operational topics. The crew lobby at Malda Town was also upgraded with improved digital infrastructure to support technology-enabled training. The initiatives aim to improve operational knowledge, strengthen safety standards and build a more skilled workforce, a press release said.

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