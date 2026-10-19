Northeast Frontier Railway introduces Enhanced Services in 5 Superfast Trains

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced enhanced on-board services in five superfast train services, becoming the second zonal railway in Indian Railways to implement the initiative.

The services were introduced in the Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru Express, Guwahati-Kolkata Garib Rath Express, Dibrugarh-Mumbai LTT Express, New Jalpaiguri-Patna Vande Bharat Express and New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express.

The two Vande Bharat trains and the Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru Express began the enhanced services on October 14, while the Guwahati-Kolkata Garib Rath Express and Dibrugarh-Mumbai LTT Express introduced them on October 10 and 11, respectively.

The initiative includes regular coach and AC window cleaning, improved washroom maintenance, efficient waste management and timely distribution and collection of linen. Dedicated teams will provide basic technical assistance, monitor water availability and address passenger complaints within two hours, escalating unresolved issues to railway authorities.

Digital monitoring, geo-tagged service verification, staff tracking, real-time passenger feedback and AI-based cleaning assessments will help monitor performance and improve service quality. NFR said the initiative aimed to improve cleanliness, hygiene and passenger comfort through technology-driven housekeeping and prompt grievance redressal, a press release said.

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