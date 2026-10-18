NFR Pushes for Commissioning Eight Road Overbridges in Kumarghat-Agartala Section

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager (Construction) Ashish Bansal inspected railway sections from Badarpur to Agartala, Nishchintapur and Sabroom on October 14, reviewing infrastructure, safety and ongoing construction works.

During the inspection, he directed officials to commission eight road overbridges (ROBs) in the Kumarghat-Agartala section during the current financial year and complete railway portion works for three others. Of the 23 ROBs sanctioned under the project's Second Revised Estimate, contracts had been awarded for 12, with work underway.

Bansal also stressed coordination with the State Government and construction agencies to expedite pending ROB works, particularly those involving land acquisition. At Nishchintapur, he reviewed the remaining work on the Agartala-Akhaura cross-border railway project and directed officials to expedite completion to enable passenger services to begin. He also reviewed infrastructure and maintenance in the Agartala-Sabroom section. The Final Location Survey for the Moinarband-Agartala railway doubling project had been completed, and its Detailed Project Report had been submitted to the Railway Board for approval, a press release said.

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