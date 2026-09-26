Northeast Frontier Railway Introduces Modern Parcel Cages

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has begun installing modern parcel cages at key stations to make parcel handling more organised and secure.

The facilities are planned at Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Haldibari, Malda Court, Balurghat and Katihar. Installation work is under way at New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Malda Court and Balurghat, while work at the remaining three stations will begin shortly.

The parcel cages will provide dedicated spaces for the temporary storage of parcels and luggage while they await handling or dispatch. The facilities are expected to improve the organisation, safety and efficiency of consignment movement at the stations.

Once completed, the cages will create clearly defined areas for parcel storage and handling, enabling railway staff to manage consignments more efficiently while improving the utilisation of station space. NFR said the initiative would strengthen security in parcel handling and help reduce the risk of consignments being misplaced, damaged or stolen. It is also expected to improve customer confidence in railway parcel services and provide passengers with a more dependable experience, a press release said.

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