NFR Intensifies Water-Quality Checks at Guwahati, Kamakhya Stations

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) conducted intensive water-quality monitoring at Guwahati and Kamakhya railway stations to ensure safe drinking water for passengers and railway personnel.

During the latest drive on September 21, water samples were collected from passenger-use points and tested for physical and chemical parameters. A sample from the waiting hall at Guwahati station was examined for pH, turbidity, total hardness, nitrate, iron, residual free chlorine, chloride, alkalinity, fluoride and calcium. The sample conformed to the limits specified in the report.

At Kamakhya station, two filtered-water samples, collected from Platform No. 1, Vat No. 3 and Platforms No. 2 and 3, Vat No. 2, were tested against the prescribed standards. The available physicochemical results were within the limits specified in the respective reports. Bacteriological examination was also undertaken to detect microbial contamination.

NFR said it was regularly cleaning water storage tanks and maintaining water coolers, pipelines, taps and other water-supply installations, with corrective action taken wherever deficiencies were detected. The railway also conducts regular water sampling, laboratory examinations and residual-chlorine monitoring as part of its preventive measures to ensure clean, hygienic and safe drinking water across its network, a press release said.

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