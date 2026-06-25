Northeast Frontier Railway Nears Electric Operations as Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section Power Line Goes Live

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) achieved a significant milestone in its electrification drive with the energisation of the 132 KV transmission line from Haflong Grid Sub-Station to New Haflong Traction Sub-Station at 14:22 hrs on June 17, 2026.

The energisation marked the completion of a crucial component of the Lumding–Badarpur Hill section electrification project. The commissioning of the New Haflong Traction Sub-Station was described as a major step towards enabling electric train operations on the strategically important hill route. With the development, all major physical works related to traction power supply infrastructure were completed, and the project entered its final stage ahead of commissioning after mandatory testing and trials. The electrification is expected to improve operational efficiency, reduce fuel dependence, enhance hauling capacity and support environmentally sustainable railway operations in the region, a press release said.

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