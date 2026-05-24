Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) organises Rozgar Melas, distributes appointment letters

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) organised Rozgar Melas at Guwahati, Dimapur and Siliguri on May 23 as part of the Government of India's nationwide employment initiative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the programme through video conferencing and addressed newly appointed candidates as over 51,000 appointment letters were distributed across the country.

Around 400 participants attended each venue under NFR, including nearly 200 newly recruited candidates. Appointment letters were handed over by dignitaries, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati, Minister of State Pabitra Margherita in Dimapur and Minister of State Kamlesh Paswan in Siliguri.

The appointments covered several Central Government departments, including Railways, Home Affairs, Posts, Financial Services and Health and Family Welfare, a press release said.

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