GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has published a recruitment notification to fill up 24 different posts for men and women under the Sports Quota. Online applications have been invited from eligible sportspersons who are citizens of India, and recruitments will be for various posts in Levels 1 to 5. The last date to apply for the posts is June 9, 2024. Aspirant candidates can apply online through the link given on the website www.nfr.indianrailways.gov.in after going through all the details mentioned.

Sportspersons from the fields of weightlifting, golf, boxing, cycling, cricket, badminton, football, and table tennis can fill out the online application and submit it. The age limit prescribed is 18–25 years as of July 1, 2024, for candidates applying for posts in Levels 4 and 5, and as of January 1, 2024, for posts in Levels 1–3. Candidates possessing the minimum prescribed educational qualification and sports achievements as per norm can apply for the respective post. Sportspersons who are currently active players and have sports achievements in recognised championships or events held on or after April 1, 2021, shall only be considered for their appointment.

Tentative dates for trials are likely to be held on June 20 and 28, 2024, and candidates should prepare themselves for the trials for their respective sports discipline. As per the selection, appointments shall be given strictly on the basis of merit. proca trial, shortlisted eligible candidate, and interview called for (i) trial of sports performance and (ii) qualification, and assessment of sports achievement, educational qualification, etc. The offer of appointment shall be given strictly on the basis of merit.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is constantly thriving towards creating an ambience to promote and encourage sports events to churn out excellent sportspeople of international standards. This recruitment under the sports quota will offer possibilities for better career promotion for those who are selected. The railway administration urges the eligible candidates to be cautious of job rackets, brokers, and middlemen and should not fall into any kind of trap, a press release said.

