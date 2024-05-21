Northeast Frontier Railway collects Rs. 66.27 crore from ticketless travellers

GUWAHATI: NF Railway conducted regular intensive ticket checking drives in order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide passengers. Keeping a constant check against ticketless and irregular travellers, drives are conducted to discourage such activities that leads to inconvenience for genuine passengers. During the current FY from April 1 till May 19 such drives led to recovering an amount of more than Rs. 10.65 crore from ticketless travellers.

It can be mentioned here that during the period from April, 2023 to March, 2024, 7,93,170 cases of ticketless/irregular ticket passengers were detected leading to more than Rs. 66.27 crore earnings towards realization of fare and penalties from offenders. The preceding FY of 2022-2023 realised Rs. 62.98 crore from 7,78,808 detected cases. Thus, in comparison, 14,362 more cases were detected during the last FY of 2023-24 leading to 5.23% higher earnings in terms of penalty and fare from offenders.

Travelling without proper ticket or beyond authorised distance may lead to levy of excess charge and fare. In case a passenger fails or refuses to pay the same on demand, he shall be in default of payment and will be prosecuted under relevant sections of The Railways Act, 1989.

N.F Railway appealed to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets and carry valid identity cards in order to avoid inconvenience. Now passengers can purchase unreserved tickets from one part of the country to another through Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application on their smart phones. The UTS application can be downloaded from both android & apple app-store, stated a press release.

Also Read: UTS ticket through ‘dynamic QR’ started as a pilot project in NF Railway (sentinelassam.com)