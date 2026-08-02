Northeast Frontier Railway notifies revised Railways Act provisions

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has notified revised provisions of the Railways Act, 1989, aimed at simplifying compliance for railway-related offences by replacing imprisonment with monetary penalties for several minor violations while retaining stringent punishment for offences affecting passenger safety and railway operations. The amendments cover Sections 137, 138, 142, 144, 145, 146, 147, 155, 159, 162, 163, 165, 166, 167 and 172 of the Act. Under the revised provisions, offences such as travelling without a valid ticket, travelling beyond the booked destination, unauthorised transfer of tickets, entry into reserved compartments, smoking and defacing railway property will primarily attract prescribed penalties, with imprisonment generally applicable only for non-payment of fines or repeated violations, a press release said.

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