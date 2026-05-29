Northeast Frontier Railway observes World Environment Day with Awareness Campaigns

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has been observing World Environment Day 2026 through awareness programmes and environmental protection activities across all its divisions and units since May 15.

The campaign, being conducted under the theme "Climate Change", will continue till June 5 and includes plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns, awareness rallies, seminars and eco-friendly initiatives aimed at promoting environmental sustainability.

NFR organised activities focusing on reducing plastic use, maintaining cleanliness at railway stations and colonies, water conservation and adoption of green practices in railway operations. Railway employees, students, scouts and guides, and members of social organisations participated in the programmes.

As part of the campaign, NFR Scouts and Guides staged nukkad nataks at the NFR headquarters in Maligaon to spread awareness about environmental protection and the harmful effects of plastic pollution.

The railway also distributed jute bags, cloth bags and biodegradable items to encourage the use of sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics.

NFR stated that the observance would conclude on World Environment Day on June 5 with special programmes and an environmental pledge across all divisions and units, a press release said.

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