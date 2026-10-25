Northeast Frontier Railway opens ‘The Terminal’ Dining and Recreation Hub

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has inaugurated 'The Terminal', a dedicated dining, shopping and recreation facility at Guwahati Railway Station to enhance passenger amenities and promote regional commerce.

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inaugurated the facility on October 23 in the presence of Principal Chief Commercial Manager Niraj Sahay and Lumding Divisional Railway Manager Samir Lohani.

Located in the old Passenger Reservation System building area on Station Road in Panbazar, the facility has been developed by the Lumding Division under the New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS). Spread over 27,381 square feet, it has been awarded to Fusion Edge Solution under a five-year contract valued at Rs 2.27 crore.

The Terminal features a dining zone with national and international quick-service restaurant brands, a flea market showcasing local handicrafts, souvenirs and retail products, and an indoor soft play area for children. The marketplace also provides regional artisans with a platform to showcase their products and reach a wider customer base, a press release.