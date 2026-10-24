Guwahati Railway Station to Launch City’s First 24x7 Food Court ‘The Terminal’

In a major boost to the city’s nightlife and commuter amenities, Guwahati Railway Station is set to open the city's first round-the-clock food court, named ‘The Terminal’, on November 1, 2026.

The state-of-the-art facility, located opposite the 240 Transit Camp, was formally inaugurated by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). Built under a public-private partnership using the circulating area of the station, the venture is projected to generate ₹2.7 crore in revenue for the Indian Railways.

The multi-cuisine hub features 40 outlets, bringing together popular global and national brands like KFC, Domino’s, Subway, and Costa Coffee, alongside regional Assamese culinary stalls. Designed to serve late-night travellers and shift workers, the space accommodates 250 people and showcases traditional Assamese architecture.

Highlighting the economic and functional benefits of the project, NFR General Manager Srivastava stated, “These facilities provide additional amenities for passengers and create business opportunities for entrepreneurs. So, it is a win-win situation for everyone—Indian Railways, passengers, and business owners.”

Equipped with 24/7 CCTV security, digital payment systems, and ample parking, The Terminal marks a significant shift in Guwahati's urban dining landscape.