Northeast Frontier Railway records 1,034 freight rake unloading in May 2026

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recorded the unloading of 1,034 freight rakes across its jurisdiction in May 2026, marking steady freight performance at the beginning of the 2026–27 financial year.

Officials said the consignments included essential and industrial commodities such as food grains, fertilisers, sugar, coal, salt and tank goods, which were handled at multiple goods sheds across the zone to ensure timely supply and operational efficiency.

Assam accounted for the highest unloading with 557 rakes, followed by Tripura with 74, Nagaland 34, Manipur 20, Arunachal Pradesh 10, Mizoram 8 and Meghalaya 1 rake.

Northeast Frontier Railway said the movement of freight was crucial for public distribution systems and industrial activities across the Northeast, adding that coordinated monitoring had improved turnaround time and unloading efficiency, a press release said.

Also Read: New Jalpaiguri (NJP) ticket checking section records highest-ever monthly earnings in NFR