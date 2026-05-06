Northeast Frontier Railway Records Strong Freight Unloading in April 2026, Boosting Supply Chains in Northeast India

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recorded a strong freight performance in April 2026, unloading 1,135 freight rakes across the zone at the start of the financial year 2026–27.

The zone ensured smooth transportation of essential and industrial commodities, including food grains, fertilisers, sugar, coal and salt, with efficient handling at goods sheds to maintain timely supply.

Assam accounted for 593 rakes, including 317 carrying essential commodities. Other Northeastern states recorded 99 rakes in Tripura, 32 in Nagaland, 20 in Arunachal Pradesh, 14 in Manipur and 8 in Mizoram. West Bengal and Bihar registered 203 and 166 rakes respectively.

NFR improved turnaround time and unloading efficiency through coordinated efforts, supporting supply chains and regional economic activity, stated a press release.

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