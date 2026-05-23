Northeast Frontier Railway Removes Speed Restriction in Tinsukia Division

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway successfully completed a major curve realignment work in the Simaluguri–Moranhat section under Tinsukia Division, leading to the permanent removal of a speed restriction in the area.

The project involved converting an existing 3-degree curve into a 2-degree curve through track cut-and-connection work along with shifting of overhead equipment masts and wires. Railway officials carried out the work with coordination among the Engineering, Operating and Traction Distribution departments during a traffic block period.

NFR laid a new track formation of around 500 metres and completed machine tamping before restoring train movement.

Following the work, the existing permanent speed restriction of 95 kmph over a 500-metre stretch was removed and the section was made fit for a maximum permissible speed of 110 kmph, improving train movement and operational efficiency, a press release stated.

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