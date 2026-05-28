Northeast Frontier Railway Restores Historic Steam Locomotive at Maligaon, Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) renovated the historic Steam Locomotive No. 808-C Class NG locomotive of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway and upgraded its heritage display at the Maligaon headquarters campus. General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inaugurated the restored locomotive on May 26 in the presence of senior railway officials.

Built in 1914 by the North British Locomotive Company in Glasgow, the locomotive underwent repair, painting and restoration work at the C&W Workshop in New Bongaigaon. The upgraded display now features decorative lighting along with sound and smoke effects.

The locomotive had earlier served under the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway and later operated as a shunting pilot at Siliguri before being decommissioned in the 1960s. NFR said the restoration reflected its commitment to preserving India’s railway heritage and promoting awareness of the steam era, stated a press release.

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