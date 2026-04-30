Northeast Frontier Railway Stations Get FSSAI ‘Eat Right Station’ Certification for Safe, Hygienic Food

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has secured the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s “Eat Right Station” certification for 10 stations and a divisional canteen under its Lumding Division.

The certification, valid from March 30, 2026 to March 29, 2028, was awarded by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) following an audit of food stalls, catering units and hygiene practices.

Stations certified included Silchar, Karimganj, New Haflong, Diphu, Lumding, Lanka, Chaparmukh, Jagiroad and Sarupathar, along with the Divisional Railway Manager’s office canteen at Lumding.

The recognition formed part of the FSSAI’s “Eat Right India” initiative aimed at ensuring safe and hygienic food for passengers, a press release said.

Also Read: Northeast Frontier Railway Revises Train Timings from April 27, 2026 to Boost Punctuality and Passenger Convenience