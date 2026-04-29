Northeast Frontier Railway Steps Up Monsoon Preparedness to Ensure Safe, Uninterrupted Train Services

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) implemented a series of measures to ensure safe and uninterrupted train services during the monsoon season.

The railway zone deployed watchmen at vulnerable locations, reinforced flood-prone areas and installed water level gauges to monitor risks. Relief materials and “Emergency on Wheels” trains were positioned for rapid response, while dedicated teams were formed to handle disruptions such as landslides and track washouts.

Substantial quantities of materials, including boulders, sandbags and cement, were stocked across all divisions. The railway also coordinated with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for real-time weather updates to support operational decisions, a press release stated.

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