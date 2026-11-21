GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) undertook several signalling and track maintenance initiatives in October 2026 to strengthen operational safety and improve the reliability of railway infrastructure.

Thick Web Switch Point machines with clamp-type locking were installed at six stations each in Katihar and Lumding divisions, four stations each in Alipurduar and Rangiya divisions, and three stations in Tinsukia division.

System Integrity Testing was conducted at seven stations across Katihar, Rangiya and Lumding divisions. An extensive testing drive covering 40 Level Crossing gates was also completed across all divisions.

NFR also commissioned four sliding booms at various level crossing gates in Lumding, Alipurduar and Rangiya divisions to strengthen signalling infrastructure and improve safety.

Tamping machines attended to 835.85 track kilometres (Tkm) during the month, taking the cumulative progress to 6,606.85 Tkm. They also attended to 376 points and crossings, taking the cumulative total to 2,670.

As part of track safety measures, NFR tested 2,426.97 Tkm through Ultrasonic Flaw Detection (USFD), taking the cumulative progress to 15,881.57 Tkm. A further 824 Flash Butt welds were tested using Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing (PAUT) technology during October, bringing the cumulative total to 12,585.

NFR said the initiatives formed part of its efforts to improve infrastructure reliability, reduce operational risks and ensure safer and more punctual train services through regular monitoring, timely maintenance and technological upgrades, a press release said.