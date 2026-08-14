Northeast Frontier Railway Strengthens Railway Safety with Technology-Driven Signalling

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) strengthened safety, communication and passenger services by commissioning several technology-driven Signalling and Telecommunication (S&T) projects between January 1 and July 31, 2026.

Electronic Interlocking was commissioned at nine stations, while 40 Level Crossing Gates were interlocked and 39 Sliding Booms commissioned. NFR also commissioned 29.73 Route Kilometres of Automatic Block Signalling on the Aluabari Road–Gaisal–Panjipara section.

CCTV systems were commissioned at 74 stations and 24 Level Crossing Gates to enhance real-time surveillance and security. NFR also commissioned a VoIP-based Train Control Communication System in the Lumding and Tinsukia divisions. Passenger Reservation System circuits at 10 Tier-I locations were upgraded from 2 Mbps to 10 Mbps, while Integrated Passenger Information Systems were provided at eight stations, a press release said.

Also Read: NFR announces further changes in train services amid Lumding-Badarpur restoration work