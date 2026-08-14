NFR announces further changes in train services amid Lumding-Badarpur restoration work

A CORRESPONDENT

MALIGAON: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced further changes in train services in view of the ongoing restoration work near New Harangajao station in the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section, where railway tracks on Line-1 and Line-2 have suffered settlement.

Train operations through the affected section are currently being maintained via Line-3 with enhanced safety measures, while restoration work continues.

According to NFR, Train No. 15615 Guwahati–Silchar Express, scheduled to commence its journey on August 14, and Train No. 15616 Silchar–Guwahati Express, scheduled to commence on August 15, have been cancelled.

Several other trains have been rescheduled. Train No. 15650 Narangi–Agartala Express on August 14 will depart Narangi at 10:30 pm, while Train No. 15649 Agartala–Narangi Express will depart Agartala at 11:30 pm on the same day.

Train No. 15609 Guwahati–Sairang Express will depart Guwahati at 11:30 pm on August 14, while Train No. 15610 Sairang–Guwahati Express will depart Sairang at 9:30 pm.

Similarly, Train No. 15611 Rangiya–Silchar Express will depart Rangiya at 11:30 pm on August 14, while Train No. 15612 Silchar–Rangiya Express will depart Silchar at 5 am on August 15.

Train No. 20507 Anand Vihar Terminal–Sairang Express, scheduled to commence its journey on August 14, has also been rescheduled to depart Sairang at 9:10 pm.

Meanwhile, Train No. 20502 Anand Vihar Terminal–Agartala Tejas Express, commencing its journey on August 12, will be regulated suitably en route, NFR said.

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