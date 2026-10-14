Northeast Frontier Railway unloads 1,094 Freight Rakes across Zone in September

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) unloaded 1,094 freight rakes across its zone in September 2026, ensuring the continued supply of essential and industrial commodities across the region.

Assam recorded the highest unloading with 585 rakes, followed by West Bengal with 208 and Bihar with 145. Among the other northeastern states, Tripura accounted for 102 rakes, Manipur 28, Nagaland 15, Arunachal Pradesh six and Mizoram five.

The commodities handled included food grains, food-grade items, fertilisers, sugar, coal, salt and other goods, supporting public distribution, industrial activities and regional supply chains.

NFR said effective monitoring had helped reduce turnaround time and improve unloading efficiency, a press release said.

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