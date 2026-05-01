Northeast Frontier Railway Upgrades Railway Hospitals, Expands Healthcare Facilities

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) undertook major initiatives during 2025-26 to upgrade medical infrastructure and improve healthcare services across its network. Advanced equipment, including digital X-ray systems and automated analysers, was installed at key hospitals, while new diagnostic facilities were commissioned in select divisions. The Central Hospital at Maligaon received modern systems and witnessed infrastructure upgrades, including renovated wards and new residential facilities for doctors.

A haemodialysis unit was also established at the Maligaon hospital under a public-private partnership, strengthening critical care services for patients requiring regular treatment. The railway said the measures aimed to enhance medical accessibility and ensure better patient care for its beneficiaries, a press release said.

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