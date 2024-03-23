Women Empowerment: Guwahati girl embarks on solo bike ride to Nepal

GUWAHATI: Nineteen-year-old martial arts athlete Ashmita Paul from Pandu, Guwahati, has set off on a solo motorbike ride to Nepal in a bold initiative to promote women's empowerment. Supported by the Kamrup (Metro) District Women and Child Development Department under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Save the Girl, Educate the Girl) Scheme, Ashmita aims to raise awareness about this crucial programme throughout her journey.

Ashmita's ride marks a significant milestone as she becomes the youngest female biker from the North Eastern Region to embark on a solo expedition to Nepal for a social cause. Sontosh Kutum, Social Welfare Officer of Kamrup Metropolitan District, along with other officials from the District Social Welfare Office, Kamrup (M), flagged off her journey in a ceremony held earlier today.

Covering an estimated distance of 2,500 kilometres, Ashmita's ride will not only be a test of her physical endurance but also a platform to advocate for women's rights and the importance of girl child education. The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao slogan, a national campaign in India, will be a key message she carries throughout her journey. It is expected to inspire other young women and raise awareness about the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, a press release said.

