Northeast Frontier Railway’s CRS to Inspect New Double-Line Sections in Katihar Division

GUWAHATI: Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Northeast Frontier Circle (NFR), Kolkata, Sumeet Singhal is scheduled to conduct the statutory inspection of the newly constructed broad gauge double-line sections between Katihar–Kuretha and Katihar–Sonaili in the Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway from June 12 to 14.

The sections are part of the 64.14-km Katihar–Kumedpur and Katihar–Mukuria double-line projects aimed at enhancing rail capacity and operational efficiency. The project includes two important bridges, 27 major bridges and 23 minor bridges and will serve 16 railway stations.

During the inspection, the CRS will examine station infrastructure, tracks, bridges, signalling and telecommunication systems, electrical installations and safety arrangements. Speed trials on the newly laid sections are scheduled for June 14 as part of the statutory certification process.

The completion of the Katihar–Kuretha and Katihar–Sonaili sections will mark a significant milestone in NFR’s efforts to modernise infrastructure and improve train operations and connectivity in the region, a press release said.

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